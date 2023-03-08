Previous
Choosing worktops by andyharrisonphotos
67 / 365

Choosing worktops

At the factory, choosing worktops for the new kitchen.
When the cupboard doors fall off and you catch them as you're cooking, it's time to replace the kitchen!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
