83 / 365
Duolingo 300 day streak
I'm learning Spanish with Duolingo and today is 300 days!
As with such things, I've learnt a lot of Spanish but the more I learn, the more I appreciate how much more work there is to do.
Or should I say, estudio español con Duolingo y hoy es trescientos días! ...
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
3
0
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
83
photos
7
followers
7
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
24th March 2023 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Felicidades! Not sure if that's right, just got it off Google Translate 🤣 I think Duolingo is great for getting a good smattering of a language - a while back I decided that if I ever planned holidays in a particular country I'd spend time on Duolingo getting a few basics down. After doing the German for 3 months, I was so proud to have a basic conversation at the gluwein stall at a market in Berlin along the lines of 'do you want rum in that?' 'yes please'...
March 24th, 2023
Andy H
@boxplayer
what I find in Germany is that my school boy German is so good that they always reply in perfect English 🤣
March 24th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
@andyharrisonphotos
🤣
March 24th, 2023
