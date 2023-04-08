Sign up
98 / 365
At the theatre
A lovely evening watching our friend's daughter as the fairy godmother in the local theatre group's very impressive performance of Roger and Hammestein's Cinderella, although I'm not sure the original had Shrek in the opening scene!
8th April 2023
Andy H
@andyharrisonphotos
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906B
Taken
8th April 2023 9:45pm
