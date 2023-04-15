Previous
Today's ride by andyharrisonphotos
105 / 365

Today's ride

Occasional patches of sunrise and the only major hazard was the lorry load of racing pigeons that were released next to us as we set off. If I'd had a camera to hand, I'd've had a picture of a cyclist surrounded by racing pigeons as PotD!
Andy H

