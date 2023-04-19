View from the Starbucks at Köln Hauptbahnhof

A benefit of a missed connect en route to Berlin, for a workshop that was originally planned for March 2020. I've spent three years planning this with the rest of the organising committee over Zoom. Tomorrow I finally meet them in person.

I think I've also shown that it's possible to travel across Europe without flying. When the direct, overnight train from London to Berlin starts, in six weeks, it'll be even easier: no need for connections at Bruxelles and Köln. That said, getting to and frm London with GWR will still be rubbish!