Kitchen update: almost there

Lights up, doors on the wall cupboards, sink plumbed in; almost there. Just need to plumb in the dishwasher and washing machine; get the floor redone (a bit nervous about that); fridge in and doors on the bottom cupboards then we're done. We've already enjoyed washing up in the sink rather than the bath!

Saturday is putting stuff back in the cupboards then we'll have a shiny new kitchen and our life back. Happy days.