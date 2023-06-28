Previous
Making scrunchies by andyharrisonphotos
Making scrunchies

The plan is to sell them as part of the fundraising for the trip to the turtle sanctuary in Mexico.
28th June 2023

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
