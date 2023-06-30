Sign up
New shoes
Some new (second hand) cycling shoes from my friend Julie, after my current pair wrecked my toes.
Lake shoes have a wider fit, which suit my feet. I just need to buy new cleats and peddles to give with them.
30th June 2023
