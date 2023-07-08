Previous
As close to Puffins as we're getting today :-( by andyharrisonphotos
189 / 365

As close to Puffins as we're getting today :-(

Our trip to Skomer has been cancelled due to high winds making the sea crossing dangerous. To tease us, this is on the wall of the breakfast area at the B&B.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
51% complete

