Should I stay, or should I go?

We love our Beech tree, it gives our garden cooling shade, blue tits and pigeons nest in it, the birds love it and I love the sound of the wind in the leaves - but it's getting big again and close to both our house, and our neighour's. There's a limit to how much a tree surgeon can cut it back without causing it harm.

It's becoming apparent that, unfortunately, it's going to have to go.