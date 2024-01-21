Previous
Planning a trip by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 386

Planning a trip

Planning a trip to Shetland in October, for some astrolandscape photography and, hopefully, Aurora.
Quite a few variables to get from the Midlands to Shetland: 24 hours of travelling pretty much, to get there. Timings means two days duration.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise