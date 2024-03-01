Previous
Malvern Festival of Ideas by andyharrisonphotos
Malvern Festival of Ideas

Tash got to meet Chris Packham tonight, who was a last minute replacement at Malvern Festival of Ideas when Menzies Campbell cancelled. It was a very thought provoking talk, which Tash really enjoyed.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
