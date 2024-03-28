Previous
A wet and windy day in the hide at Slimbridge ... by andyharrisonphotos
A wet and windy day in the hide at Slimbridge ...

but I did get my first half-decent picture of a Kingfisher.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
