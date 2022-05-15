Previous
Next
by andymacera
Photo 409

My daughter was competing in a triathlon. We arrived very early on a foggy morning. These buoys were placed in a lake for the swimming. I managed to take some shots before anyone entered the water.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Andy Macera

ace
@andymacera
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise