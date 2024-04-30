Previous
hello! by angelamichele
9 / 365

hello!

I walked past this spot the other day, but it was too cold and rainy to stop and appreciate the cheerful greeting. Today, I couldn't resist the reflection of blue skies and the John Hancock building.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Angela Michele

@angelamichele
2% complete

