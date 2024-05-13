Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
900 | 910
:: the birth of modern architecture! :: I love these Mies van der Rohe buildings so much that I took an indirect route home to admire them after my morning meetings ::
13th May 2024
13th May 24
0
0
Angela Michele
@angelamichele
22
photos
6
followers
7
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th May 2024 10:44am
Privacy
Public
