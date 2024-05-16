Previous
maybe next time by angelamichele
25 / 365

maybe next time

:: after missing my final attempt of a heavy clean & jerk :: the spatters on the wall seemed to capture the spirit of how I felt in the moment ::
Angela Michele

@angelamichele
