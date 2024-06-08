Previous
somewhere on grand by angelamichele
somewhere on grand

:: this dark, moody mural caught my attention while I was absolutely walking in the wrong direction this afternoon ::
Angela Michele

@angelamichele
Annie D ace
a beautiful find on a wrong turn
June 11th, 2024  
