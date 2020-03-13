Previous
Next
290 Shadow cast by angelar
Photo 1378

290 Shadow cast

13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
377% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
A very interesting abstract.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise