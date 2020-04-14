Sign up
Photo 1410
324 The church on the lake
Delivering prescriptions to the elderly and vulnerable through this time takes us to some pretty places. We had a delivery to the local stately home and were greeted with joy and a gift of chocolate!
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1412
photos
21
followers
21
following
386% complete
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
HTC U11
Taken
15th April 2020 12:38pm
