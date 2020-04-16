Previous
Next
326 Nesting by angelar
Photo 1411

326 Nesting

Beautiful blue tits are nesting in one of our boxes and the fella struts proudly around our bushes in between feathering his nest
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise