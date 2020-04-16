Sign up
Photo 1411
326 Nesting
Beautiful blue tits are nesting in one of our boxes and the fella struts proudly around our bushes in between feathering his nest
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th April 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
