335 Spruced up 25th

An odd angle for this shot, I know, but I just loved the detail in the tiny feathers on this blue tit and you don't often get to see those.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful detail on the feathers. Excellent shot and great angle.
April 26th, 2020  
