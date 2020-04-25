Sign up
Photo 1421
335 Spruced up 25th
An odd angle for this shot, I know, but I just loved the detail in the tiny feathers on this blue tit and you don't often get to see those.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1421
photos
21
followers
21
following
389% complete
1421
3
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
22nd April 2020 4:43pm
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful detail on the feathers. Excellent shot and great angle.
April 26th, 2020
