343 With thanks by angelar
Photo 1429

343 With thanks

Tributes in our town to our wonderful national health service and the East Cheshire hospice for whom I am an ambassador in more usual times..
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
