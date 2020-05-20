Previous
360 Cub time by angelar
Photo 1446

360 Cub time

Felt a bit silly holding my arm out to do a selfie whilst judging a cub scout photography badge online as part of a (chaotic!) meeting.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
396% complete

