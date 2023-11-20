Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1451
Flooded
Visiting my Mum in York today and the fields are flooded
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
1454
photos
8
followers
11
following
398% complete
View this month »
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
20th November 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous scene, but sad that is due to floods. I love the reflections of the trees on the water. fav.
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close