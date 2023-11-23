Sign up
Photo 1454
Plastic rainbow
Plastic straws have been banned in the UK but this cafe was clearly using up its existing stock.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
