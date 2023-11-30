Sign up
Photo 1459
Frozen
The heavy frost hit us
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
2
0
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
30th November 2023 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely.
December 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh boy this looks chilly. My sister won't be happy. She lives in the UK and hates the cold. I will send some of our summer sunshine.
Frost does look pretty though.
December 2nd, 2023
Frost does look pretty though.