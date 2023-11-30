Previous
Frozen by angelar
Photo 1459

Frozen

The heavy frost hit us
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 3rd year of my project having had a 3 year gap... but I missed...
400% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely.
December 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh boy this looks chilly. My sister won't be happy. She lives in the UK and hates the cold. I will send some of our summer sunshine.
Frost does look pretty though.
December 2nd, 2023  
