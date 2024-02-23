Previous
No surprise by angelar
Photo 1551

No surprise

This label had clearly blown in from somewhere but it made me smile on this empty field
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
ha ha well spotted.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise