A new morning routine by angelar
A new morning routine

Our dogs sleep in the kitchen but we've developed a new morning retirement routine of a cup of tea in bed and the dogs get to join us. They're struggling through uncomplaining....!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Angela

I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
