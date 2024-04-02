Previous
A history in paint by angelar
Photo 1586

A history in paint

2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
April 2nd, 2024  
Angela
I can see we share a love of the broken down... @johnfalconer
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise