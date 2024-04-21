Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1605
Flying time
I volunteer time weeding and painting at my local bird of prey centre and the payback is getting some flying time in with gorgeous birds like Calvin, this majestic Harris Hawk, in the woods next door.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1605
photos
16
followers
20
following
439% complete
View this month »
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
21st April 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close