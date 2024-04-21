Previous
I volunteer time weeding and painting at my local bird of prey centre and the payback is getting some flying time in with gorgeous birds like Calvin, this majestic Harris Hawk, in the woods next door.
Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK.
