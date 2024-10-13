Previous
Ghost walking by angelar
Photo 1786

Ghost walking

Calle Marqués de Larios in Malaga with some erasing of figures to create 'ghosts'
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Angela

ace
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise