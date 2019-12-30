Sign up
Fiat in red
At the parking lot, there was this little Fiat 500 parked amongst all those big city SUV, this little thing has caught my eye instantly and then those beautiful rims........!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
Tags
red
,
car
,
rims
,
fiat
Taffy
ace
Classy looking!
December 30th, 2019
