Farm shop visit

A whole heap of cauliflower and this little one went into my bag, to eat, no! First of all to be photographed.

I wish you all a very happy new year and thank you so much for being part of my photography journey. 365 was a good choice, I have meet wonderful people from all over the world, I have seen stunning pictures and most of all I am learning every day something new.

I wish you all the best and a happy new year!