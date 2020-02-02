Previous
A fossilised shell by angelikavr
324 / 365

A fossilised shell

A neighbour friend of us, has found this fossils, while ploughing up his field at about 250 meters above the current sea level. An amazing find!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Angelika van Rooyen

Jacqueline ace
Wow special find! Super details in your capture!
February 2nd, 2020  
