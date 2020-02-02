Sign up
A fossilised shell
A neighbour friend of us, has found this fossils, while ploughing up his field at about 250 meters above the current sea level. An amazing find!
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Tags
fossile
,
for2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wow special find! Super details in your capture!
February 2nd, 2020
