This is the logo situated outside of the OLMA olive oil Press.
OLMA is the biggest cooperative of olive growers in the Maremma, with over 1000 members. In the hills surrounding the plains of the Maremma are many small olive grove owners, who’s still believe in the old traditions of growing olives and harvesting methods.
Today OL.MA. is present with its products not only in Italy but also in the U.S.A., the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Lithuania, Russia, England, Finland, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Japan, Germany.
So look out for this Logo, if you want to have good quality Tuscan olive oil.
https://www.oleificioolma.it/en/content/33-the-history
