Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
344 / 365
Wood plane
This is one of my sons wood planes, he is a traditional boat builder but his passion is building wooden hollow surf boards and stand up paddle boards.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
398
photos
106
followers
73
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
22nd February 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close