Mini treehouse

Rain, fog and rain again....

Little Miss K. and I spent the afternoon building this wonderful little treehouse. It comes in as a kit, with all its bits of wood and other natural parts. All you need it a bit of fantasy and a glue gun. We had so much fun together but I am not sure who enjoyed it more :)

If you are interested, you can find it under www.naturemake.co.uk. Locally made in south Devon