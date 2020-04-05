Sign up
Photo 387
Lazy Sunday afternoon
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
2
1
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@angelikavr
I started this project in March 2019, first I have seen it, as “my” project. Already after the first two weeks I have learned, it is...
442
photos
110
followers
74
following
106% complete
View this month »
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
5th April 2020 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Looks very relaxed! How is the world of Sofie?
April 5th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
@jacqbb
My friend is reading it, she is Italian, I prefer German or English books!
April 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
