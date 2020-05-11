Sign up
Photo 759
With a little help from your ....nephew
A socially distanced day with Will, he’s a great help at my allotment, I hope he can come again this week( when he’s done all of his homework of course!)
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Angie
@angiedanielle24
December 2017. I am so pleased that I have completed my first year on 365Project. I have enjoyed it immensely and love looking back at the...
760
photos
44
followers
83
following
Tags
gardening
,
allotment
,
digging
,
crops
Lou Ann
ace
How nice to have his help!
May 13th, 2020
