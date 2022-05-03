Previous
All the bustle of Piccadilly Circus by anitaw
All the bustle of Piccadilly Circus

One from last week. It was a dull day but at least the Underground sign adds a pop of colour!
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Anita W

@anitaw
