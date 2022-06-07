Previous
First year for these allium bulbs by anitaw
203 / 365

First year for these allium bulbs

at one point I thought I had killed them by digging them up accidentally - very happy to see they survived!
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Anita W

@anitaw
Itsy Bitsy
they pop up so nicely from the background! Lovely!
June 7th, 2022  
