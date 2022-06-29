Previous
Corner of my dahlia by anitaw
Corner of my dahlia

I just liked the way the red blended into the white. First dahlia flower of the summer.
29th June 2022

Anita W

@anitaw
Pam ace
It is wonderful!
June 29th, 2022  
