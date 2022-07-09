Previous
Wasps nest in the garden by anitaw
Wasps nest in the garden

I was slightly shocked to come across a wasps nest in the garden - it's the first one I have ever seen! Apparently they hold thousands of wasps.
Anita W

Milanie ace
Wonderful close-up
