235 / 365
Wasps nest in the garden
I was slightly shocked to come across a wasps nest in the garden - it's the first one I have ever seen! Apparently they hold thousands of wasps.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
1
Anita W
@anitaw
235
photos
23
followers
11
following
64% complete
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
6th July 2022 11:28am
Tags
wasp
Milanie
ace
Wonderful close-up
July 9th, 2022
