Buckingham Palace, early yesterday evening by anitaw
303 / 365

Buckingham Palace, early yesterday evening

The Queen departed the palace for the last time yesterday afternoon. By evening the area was cordoned off and felt very peaceful. Many people were in London paying their respects and laying flowers in the parks.
15th September 2022

Anita W

@anitaw
Photo Details

