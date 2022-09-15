Sign up
Buckingham Palace, early yesterday evening
The Queen departed the palace for the last time yesterday afternoon. By evening the area was cordoned off and felt very peaceful. Many people were in London paying their respects and laying flowers in the parks.
15th September 2022
