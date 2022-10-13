Previous
Morning droplets by anitaw
331 / 365

Morning droplets

A leaf on my garden table. Despite much of it being out of focus I still rather liked the sparkly effect
13th October 2022

Anita W

@anitaw
90% complete

Photo Details

