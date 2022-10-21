Previous
Next
A large suspicious lone mushroom by anitaw
339 / 365

A large suspicious lone mushroom

I took the photo and looked it up when I got home. Sure enough it's a severely poisonous one - Magpie inkcap. It looked like a mushroom with attitude!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Anita W

@anitaw
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise