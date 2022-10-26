Previous
Next
Blast from the past by anitaw
344 / 365

Blast from the past

I found this vintage heating element for hot plates, tucked away. This is the box picture and it has sentimental value to me because the sticker in the middle is from my parents' old 1970s Hardware shop. Price 26 1/2p!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Anita W

@anitaw
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise