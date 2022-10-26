Sign up
344 / 365
Blast from the past
I found this vintage heating element for hot plates, tucked away. This is the box picture and it has sentimental value to me because the sticker in the middle is from my parents' old 1970s Hardware shop. Price 26 1/2p!
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Anita W
@anitaw
344
photos
29
followers
11
following
94% complete
View this month »
