Photo 385
A light dusting of snow made the woods look magical today
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Anita W
@anitaw
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
12th December 2022 11:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
