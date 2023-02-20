Sign up
Photo 461
Jupiter and its moons
I know it's just a blurry little picture but it blew my mind that my little point and shoot camera could zoom in and capture Jupiter and its moons - over 400 million miles from earth!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
0
0
Anita W
@anitaw
461
photos
35
followers
18
following
126% complete
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
19th February 2023 8:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
jupiter
